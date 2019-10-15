A Haverfordwest man assaulted a woman two days after causing her actual bodily harm, a court has heard.

Rennie Dean Edwards, of Slade Park, Slade Lane, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates via video link for sentencing on Wednesday, October 9.

Edwards, 51, had previously pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman in Haverfordwest, causing her actual bodily harm on September 30.

He also admitted assaulting the same woman by beating her on October 2.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a £90 surcharge.