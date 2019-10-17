Hospital staff were shouted and sworn at as they tried to treat a Haverfordwest man who had consumed a large amount of vodka.

Mark Hambrook, of Fleming Crescent, Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, October 15.

Prosecutor Vaughan Pritchard-Jones said Hambrook, 34, became abusive while in the resus area of A&E at Withybush hospital on June 22.

“The defendant was sitting in in a bed being monitored. He was very, very abusive towards the nursing staff. He was shouting and using the f-word in nearly every sentence, and he was not being cooperative at all.”

Hambrook continued to be abusive when police officers arrived and was arrested.

The court heard that there were three other people in beds in the department, accompanied by their families, at the time of the incident.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “They all appeared to be alarmed by the way the defendant was behaving on the ward.

“People are already in a distressed state there.”

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Hambrook could not remember the incident, but apologised to the police, hospital staff and members of the public for his behaviour.

“He was completely out of order, he had too much too drink than was good for him.

“He has alcohol issues, he has a long way to go as far as sobriety is concerned, but is making good progress.”

Mr Webb added Hambrook had consumed a number of bottles of vodka on the day in question.

Magistrates fined him £120 and ordered to pay £115 in costs and a surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “This sort of behaviour towards public servants going about their business is not acceptable.”