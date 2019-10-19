A shoplifter was caught wearing the clothes he had stolen from a Milford Haven store.

Ry Robert Williams, of Peregrine Close, Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to stealing a hoodie top and jogging trousers when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates from custody on Tuesday, October 15.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Williams, 27, picked up four items when he entered Trenz, Milford Haven, on September 27.

“He put two back on the shelf, but stole the other two.”

A member of staff was alerted to the theft when she noticed discarded tags on the floor, and checked CCTV footage.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “The defendant was arrested wearing the items. He offered to return them, but they were second hand by then.”

Mark Layton, defending, said: “The shop does not want them back in that condition and he accepts that.”

Williams was fined £80 and ordered to pay £84.98 compensation to the shop. He will also pay £117 in costs and a surcharge.