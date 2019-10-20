Putting her foot down to hit a speed of 100mph while driving her husband’s car led to penalty points for a Clarbeston Road woman.

Jayne Watkin Phillips, of Walton East, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, October 15, after pleading guilty to the offence by post.

The court heard Phillips, who was previously of clean character, was caught driving at 100mph in a 60mph limit on the A40, Toch Hill, Haverfordwest, on July 28 at 1.30pm.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Phillips, 53, was used to driving her Suzuki Swift, which had a 1.2 engine, but took her husband’s more powerful Seat Leon Tdi on the day in question.

“She had picked up her daughter who was feeling unwell, to take her to hospital. She never drives her husband’s car. It’s basically very powerful and very fast, and she was not used to driving it.

“She was overtaking a car and worried she was running out of room. Not realising how fast she was going she put her foot down.”

Mr Webb added: “It was a mere blip, a one-off and something that will never be repeated.”

Magistrates fined Phillips £301 and ordered her to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge. Five penalty points were added to her licence.