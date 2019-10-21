TWELVE Pembrokeshire eateries feature in the latest edition of the food-lover’s guide to the best cuisine in Britain.

The Restaurant Guide 2020 has just been unveiled by the AA and contains over 2,000 restaurants currently awarded Rosettes for culinary excellent by the organisation’s professional inspectors.

The Pembrokeshire dozen which are included in the publication are (in no particular order):

Wolfscastle Country Hotel, Wolfscastle; The Shed, Porthgain; Llys Meddyg, Newport; The Fernery (at The Grove), Narberth; St Brides Spa Hotel, Saundersfoot; Coast Restaurant, Saundersfoot; Crug Glâs Country House, Solva; Slebech Park Estate, Slebech; Blas Restaurant, St Davids; Trefloyne Manor, Penally; Penally Abbey Hotel, Penally and The Salt Cellar, Tenby

They are amongst 85 top Welsh dining destinations featured, including the recently-crowned AA Restaurant of the Year, Wales - Bryn Williams at Porth Eirias, Colwyn Bay.

The Restaurant Guide 2020 offers an in-depth guide to the UK’s restaurant scene by county, with a detailed description of each destination, from opening details and capacity, to whether the restaurant is child friendly, alongside information on the latest chef changes and sample menu prices.

The guide also offers clear AA mapping to assist those looking to travel to the listed restaurants, as well as images of many of the dining destinations.

In addition to restaurant listings, The Restaurant Guide 2020 includes interviews with top chefs including Tom Brown and Steven Edwards, as well as details of the winners of the AA Hospitality Awards, including Restaurants of the Year, AA Wine Awards and Chefs’ Chef of the Year.

The Restaurant Guide 2020 is available for £16.99 in bookshops and online.