HAVERFORDWEST Ladies Circle recently presented a cheque for an incredible £51,197 to children’s charity, Belle’s Story.

The money was raised during a year of fundraising when the ladies pushed themselves to enter the Cardiff Half Marathon and the Velothon Wales bike race, as well as abseiling down Pembroke Castle and posing half naked for a Give So Others Can Live calendar.

The year culminated with a magnificent charity dinner at The Wolfscastle Country Hotel, where Belle herself made a heart-warming speech to the room of over 200 people.

Unfortunately, ten-year-old Belle lost her battle with Interstitial Lung Disease last April while waiting for a double lung transplant.

Belle’s Story, is now an official charity, which raises funds for Belle’s chosen charities: Puffin Ward, WGH; Noah’s Ark Appeal, UHC; GOSH Heart and Lungs; Ty Hafan and Make a Wish Appeal as well as awareness about organ donation.

So far Ty Hafan, which Belle called “the best place in the world” has been presented with £10,000 for Belle’s Bronze leaf. The charity launched a gift tree in 2015, marking each donation of £10,000 or more with a leaf bearing the donor's name.

Belles Story will sponsor wishes that the Make a Wish Foundation provides to children, information on the charity’s website will say that the wish is sponsored by Belle’s Story and the box that children receive prior to going on their wish will have the Belles Story logo on.

At Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital it is hoped that the money from the ladies Circle, via Belle’s Story, will be used to create an iPad table with four or six iPads. There is also the possibility that a room at the hospital could be sponsored by Belle’s Story.

At Great Ormond Street Hospital the plan is to buy a mini electric car to help children to get around the ward on and to get to and from X-rays etc.

As Belle spent a lot of time at Puffin Ward, Withybush, it was decided that Belle should have her own cupboard or chest with the toy/gifts that she wanted to give to the children receiving treatment there. It is also hoped that a bench could be made to go into the outdoor area of Puffin.

Some of the funds were also made available to support Belle’s parents, Stella and John.

“The huge generosity of Pembrokeshire people who have continually supported events and sponsored activities cannot be underestimated and we are ever grateful,” said last year's Ladies Circle president, Mandy Stirling.