MORE than 50 Pembroke Dock residents have written to Simon Hart MP to express their fears about plans for waste storage.

Milford Haven Port Authority applied to Natural Resources Wales (NRW) for a licence to operate the Waste Transfer Station which would store bales of fuel made from waste.

A previous operation had its licence removed after problems with smells and flies.

“People have got in touch with me to say they are really worried that this development will go ahead,” said Mr Hart.

“There are worries about flies and smell once again and also about the inevitable increase in lorry traffic through the town. A number of residents have pointed out how close the site is to the hospital.

“This cargo is being brought in and out by road, not by sea, so it does not have to be in the dockyard.

“It has also been pointed out that it looks as though some historic parts of the dockyard, including the Grade 2 listed pickling pond will be lost if this development goes ahead which would be a great pity.”

The NRW has said that it is minded to allow the application but extended the consultation period to allow for further comments.

Mr Hart said he would be meeting with the NRW to discuss the objections.

Pembroke Dock Town Councillor Dilys Burrell said she does not believe the dock is right place for waste storage, after a meeting with port representatives earlier this month.

She said: “I understand that waste that we do not recycle has to be dealt with somehow.

Adding: “However, I think if it needs to be shipped abroad for incineration it should be shipped through a Port elsewhere in the country that isn’t within metres of housing, visitor attractions, a hospital for people with terminal illnesses and food and drink businesses.

“The scale of the potential benefits in terms of ongoing success of the Port do not seem to me to outweigh the potential risks if things go wrong. I don’t think the board have made the right decision in pursuing this area of business in Pembroke Dock.”