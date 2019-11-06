Assaulting a neighbour in a supermarket cost a Milford Haven man £201.

Jonathan Lee James, of Prescelly Place, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, October 29.

James, 25, pleaded guilty to assaulting a man by beating him in Milford Haven on July 28.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said there had been ongoing disputes between James and his neighbour, who found themselves in the same store on the day in question.

The complainant said he placed his trolley in front of him as a guard as James appeared to be looking for a confrontation when he approached.

“The defendant came up to his trolley, picked it up and tried to throw it at him.”

The man’s finger bent as a result of being between the metal bars at the time, causing discomfort, swelling and reddening to his knuckle.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said James had been in the store with his partner and child when the man called him a name and gesticulated.

He added that there had been issues between James and his neighbour since he moved there 12 months ago.

“There have been numerous incidents between them.

“Silly, petty and petulant things.”

Mr Webb added: “Mr James lost his temper and grabbed the trolley. Essentially these are two men who can’t get on with each other, who had a dispute in a very public place.”

The court heard James had moved and was no longer living next door to the complainant.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered James to pay £100 compensation to the victim, plus £106 in costs and a surcharge.