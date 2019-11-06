Residents are being reminded that the new waste and recycling scheme has changed collection days.

Although some areas have the same collection days, more than half the county’s households have a new day - including Haverfordwest, Milford Haven and Narberth.

“Your collection days are printed in your personalised calendar sent to you with a letter in the post,” said Richard Brown, Head of Environmental Services and Public Protection.

If you’ve mislaid the calendar or not received it, you can check the day of your next collection online at:

pembrokeshire.gov.uk/kerbside-collection/next-waste-and-recycling-collection

The council has urged anyone with queries about the new service to view information and FAQs at pembrokeshire.gov.uk/waste-changes

If this doesn’t answer your query, email enquiries@pembrokeshire.gov.uk

“All email enquiries are being logged but we are not able to return an acknowledgement email,” said Richard.

“However, rest assured that they are being dealt with. Please don’t send a follow-up email as it adds to the volume of messages received.”