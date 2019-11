A Milford Haven man has denied wilfully obstructing two constables in the execution of their duty.

Tomasz Walczynski, of Ash Grove, pleaded not guilty to obstructing officers in the execution of their duty when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, November 12.

The incident is alleged to have occurred in Milford Haven on October 27.

A trial date was listed for December 18. Walczynski, 23, was released on unconditional bail.