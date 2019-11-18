A panicked Saundersfoot man jumped in his car while more than double the drink-drive limit after hearing his father had chest pains.

William Michael Cowan, of Cross Park, Twycross, Saundersfoot, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, November 12.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police stopped Cowan’s Ford Focus after noticing a defective headlamp at 1.30am on October 27.

“The officer immediately smelt intoxicants.”

Cowan was found to have 81mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, more than double the legal limit of 35mg.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said Cowan, 25, had not intended to drive on the night in question, but had received a call from his father who said he was suffering from chest pains and was unable to get up.

“Mr Cowan panicked and jumped in his car without giving it a second thought, and drove to his father’s home in Tenby.

“He was the only person with a key and was concerned that the paramedics, if called, would not be able to get in.”

Mr Kelleher added: “In Mr Cowan’s mind it was an emergency.”

Cowan was disqualified from driving for 20 months and fined £120 by magistrates. He will also pay £117 in costs and a surcharge.