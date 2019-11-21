FISHGUARD and District Roundtable has had a busy month, presenting hundreds of pounds to local charities and raising thousands for Children in Need.

At the monthly meeting on November 14, Round Table members presented a cheque for £320 to end of life care charity, Paul Sartori.

The group also presented £100 to Julia Moffett, on behalf of the Gateway Hub, which helped fund the new mural in the lane between the hub and Clive Road.

Fishguard photographer, Johnny Morris, was also presented with the Luke Harding Lifetime Achievement Award, which is supported by Fishguard and District Round Table.

The award recognised the seasoned photographer's willingness and dedication to supporting and promoting community events by always being on hand to take a cracking photo.

Then on Friday, November 15, Round Table Members, accompanied by an energetic Pudsey Bear, and a fiery Welsh dragon turned Lower Town Bridge into a toll bridge, raising an impressive £3150 for Children in Need.

Pudsey and the Tablers also visited local schools, delighting children and inspiring them in their fundraising efforts.

The Lower Town toll bridge was manned by dedicated fundraisers from 7am until 5pm.

"We would like to thank people who contributed," said chairman Michael Annis, "As well as the locals of Lower Town who supplied members with teas and coffee and the Ship Inn which provided cawl for members through the day and venue for the count."