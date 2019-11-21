A FESTIVE gift wish-list - to help brighten the lives of local children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions – has just been launched.

Wheelchair LED lights, activity toys and games, salt lamps and cosy socks are among the items on the list for the annual Christmas Give a Gift appeal from Hywel Dda Health Charities.

The official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board is encouraging people to buy a gift from a selection of items which have been carefully chosen by their clinical teams to be of benefit to the children and young people that they care for at home, in hospital and in the community.

Youngsters across Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire will benefit from the gifts.

Said consultant paediatrician Dr Kathryn Lewis: “We are delighted to have been chosen to be a part of the Give a Gift Appeal for 2019. Our aim is to create positive memories for the child, young person and their family and improve their quality of life and experiences.

“We as a team are always looking for ways to enhance the shortened lives of the children and young people that we care for and we would like to thank everyone in advance for their tremendous support and generosity.”

Added paediatric palliative care play specialist, Dawn Thomas: “We have chosen special items for the Give a Gift Appeal that we know the children and young people will really enjoy. These gifts will amuse and delight our children and young people and will bring comfort, fun and positivity as well as create positive memories for the whole family.

“Supporting the Give a Gift Appeal is the perfect opportunity to bring a smile to the incredibly brave children and young people that we care for. We are very fortunate to work with our children, young people and their families and will be truly grateful for every gift received.”

The appeal has already received the gift of 100 selection boxes donated by Tesco in Tenby, Saundersfoot and Pembroke Dock, thanks to Saundersfoot mum Caroline Bridle, who is the community champion in her local Tesco store.

Caroline - whose son Daniel, who lost his life to bone cancer when he was 18 – will be selling Christmas cards in aid of Hywel Dda Health Charities at Carew Sports Club’s Christmas shopping night at Carew Memorial Hall on Friday November 29.

She has also organised a Christmas raffle in aid of the Bone Cancer Research Trust and Kids With Cancer, which is running in Saundersfoot’s Tesco until December 15.

The Give a Gift wish list can be found by visiting hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk/giveagift