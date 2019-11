Fishguard coastguards and inshore lifeboat were called to help evacuate a man from a fishing boat in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday.

Rescue teams were paged to help Dyfed-Powys Police remove the man from the vessel in Fishguard Harbour.

Fishguard coastguards quickly set up a system to enable the casualty to be safely removed while Fishguard & Goodwick RNLI Lifeboat Station stood by as safety cover in the inshore lifeboat.

The man was safely removed and handed over to police officers.