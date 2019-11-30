A RESPONSE to the challenges posed by climate change has been outlined by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.

The authority’s members welcomed a report detailing ongoing and imminent action, as well as possible areas for further progress, following the declaration of a climate emergency by the Welsh Government and Pembrokeshire County Council earlier this year.

Current and upcoming projects include the installation of water refill points at key sites and the Paths, Pollinators and People pilot project, which aims to enhance the biodiversity alongside the Newgale to Abereiddi section of the Pembrokeshire Coast Path.

Said authority chairman, Cllr. Paul Harries: “There is such a diverse range of work being carried out across the authority’s teams, but combining them in this way allows us to view the entire picture in order to maximise our response to the climate emergency.”

The report includes details in a wide range of areas, from planning policy and recycling to transport and procurement.

Members agreed to develop an action plan to identify new areas of work, which will be prepared in the coming months.

To view the report in full, visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales, click on Committee Papers and click the National Park Authority meeting from 16/10/2019.