FISHGUARD will host a very special screening of Shaun of the Dead on December 18, where the audience will have the chance to meet a star of the cult film.

Kate Ashfield, who played Liz in the spoof zombie apocalypse, will be visiting the theatre as part of fundraising efforts directed towards encouraging more local people to use the theatre to create their own material and put on live performances.

Most recognizable to British and international audiences for her lead role in Shaun of the Dead, Kate is a powerful British actress known for superlative and award-winning work in This Little Life and Late Night Shopping, which earnt her a BIFA Best Actress Award.

She has been seen in countless classical and contemporary television and film roles and continues to build a varied and exciting list of credits including ITV's Sandition as well as recent roles in Unspeakable and Secrets & Lies.

The audiences will have the chance to quiz Kate about making the film and her career in independent film and television drama.

"I am really pleased that Theatr Gwaun is finding new ways to engage with local people," she said. "As actors, performers and producers we need to be in front of audiences not just in front of the camera.

"I'll be ready to answer questions from anyone – if there are young people thinking about performance as a career please come along and I will be happy to share my experiences."

There is no fixed ticket price for the event. Instead, Theatr Gwaun is asking audience members to donate whatever they are comfortable with.

All proceeds will be used to launch a new project; SHOWUP@TheatrGwaun which will feature a programme of professional tuition for anyone interested in performing and developing production technical and creative skills.

For more information see www.theatrgwaun.com, call in at the theatre on West Street Fishguard or ring 01348 873421.