13 Hunters Park

New Hedges

nr Tenby

Offers around £220,000

A recently refurbished detached bungalow providing well presented accommodation in a popular village between Tenby and Saundersfoot.

The bungalow faces approx. south and has benefited from considerable upgrading in recent years.

It would perhaps be ideal for retirees or as a holiday/second home, and briefly comprises: Entrance hall, sitting room, refitted kitchen and dining area, two double bedrooms and family bathroom.

Outside there are front and rear gardens designed with ease of maintenance, with the garage converted into a very useful utility area and greenhouse.

New Hedges is within the southern section of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park and about a mile or so from both the picturesque resorts of Tenby and Saundersfoot.

Village amenities include a convenience store with Post Office and a pub/restaurant etc. Several stunning sandy beaches are within a short drive.

Guy Thomas

01646 682342

guythomas.com