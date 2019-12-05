POLICE are appealing for information after flowers were stolen from a Tenby shop window display.

A police spokesman said: “Police are investigating a burglary in the Tenby that took place between the hours of 11.30pm on Friday, November 29 and 11.30am on Saturday, November 30, whereby a shop window on the Norton has been smashed and flowers from the display have been taken.

“Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to please contact 101 quoting police reference DPP/0019/30/11/2019/01/C.”