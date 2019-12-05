Taking cocaine during a weekend away cost a Tenby man £390 and his licence.

Owen George Rogers, of Narberth Road, Tenby, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit, when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, November 26.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police officers stopped Roger’s Skoda as part of a routine check in Tenby on June 11.

He was taken to the police station where a blood sample revealed he had a breakdown product of cocaine in his system.

The court heard that Rogers, 20, was previously of clean character.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Rogers had taken cocaine the previous Saturday while away in Manchester for the weekend.

“Benzoylecgonine stays in the system for some time. Mr Rogers would not be under the influence at all at the time.

Mr Webb added: “The defendant has learned his lesson. This has been hanging over his head for some time.”

The bench heard that Rogers had changed his lifestyle, and was no longer mixing with the same group of friends.

Mr Webb told the court Rogers planned to go to university next year.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 12 months and fined him £275.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.