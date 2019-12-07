FISHGUARD Sports girls' teams are looking fierce and fabulous in a new kit sponsored by the town's Soroptimists club.

The club has three teams this year; under tens, 12s and 14s, with players from each age group representing either Pembrokeshire or west Wales on a regular basis.

Fishguard Sports is a dominant force in the growing girls football scene in the county, playing in the Pembrokeshire junior girls league.

Ex junior players from the past nine years have also returned to the club to form a senior women's team, alongside players who haven't got any football experience and just want to give it a go.

"Thank you to the Soroptimists who have kindly sponsored the girls' teams for this season," said the club's Mathew "Minty" Lamb. "It is a great help to us as a club."

If anyone is interested in playing or taking part with any of the teams, please contact Matthew on 07966936126 for further details.