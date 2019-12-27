THE eighth Christmas Together event in Milford Haven proved a “fantastic success” as the town celebrated Christmas.

It was once again hosted by Cllr Guy Woodham and Cllr Colin Sharp at the Pill Social Centre and 92 people attended.

The Mayor, Cllr Terry Davies, also visited to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas.

The Town Band played Christmas carols at the start when mulled wine and mince pies were served.

Clare Hallett and Annie Owston led the small team of volunteers in the kitchen producing a three course Christmas feast of leek and potato soup, roast turkey and all the trimmings finishing with Christmas pudding.

Afternoon entertainment was provided by Christine on her ukulele, a quiz and a game of bingo.

All the above was provided free of charge following a successful Tesco Bags of Help application and generous support from the people of Milford Haven, Milford Haven Town Council, S&A Buddies, Milford Haven Slimming World, Milford Haven Ladies Circle, Pembroke Young at Heart, The Hubberston & Hakin Walking Football team, PSM International Fasteners, Valero and South Hook LNG, Tesco's Milford Haven (especially Debbie, Steve and the Produce team) and many individual donations.

Free transport was also provided by Edwards Coaches, Chris Davies (Austwel Engineering) and individual volunteers.

Cllr Guy Woodham said: “Christmas Together has been another fantastic success this year with nearly 100 hundred people joining together to celebrate Christmas in a friendly, fun and relaxed environment, many of whom would otherwise have been on their own on Christmas Day.

“I would like to make a personal thank you to everyone who has supported Christmas Together this year, from placing a blue token in the Tesco Bags of Help, to the Pill Social Centre for allowing us use of their hall once again, all the volunteers and of course the most important people of all, the guests.”