THE SEAS of Whitesands saw 223 swimmers take the plunge this New Year's Day for St Davids Penkinife Club's annual January 1st swim.

The brave bathers were cheered on by some 200 spectators and supporters as they ran into the freezing waves to wash away the excesses of New Year's Eve and welcome in the new decade.

On hand was Porth Mawr Life Saving Club, who provided immediate safety cover while further out to sea was St Davids RNLI lifeboat whose volunteer crew members were out on their first training exercise of the year.

The swim has so far raised £1,900 for Pothmawr Surf Lifesavers and Shalom House palliative care.

"Very special thanks to all the Penknife Club members who gave up their time on New Year's Day to run this event," said the club's John Williams.

"Especially those on traffic control, the ladies on money collection, as they were out on the road for hours in damp wet and cold weather, plus the team who looked after the car parking.

"Also very special mention to Julie Rose who provide lovely hot soup at the end of the swim."

The St Davids Penknife Club is a group of people dedicated to voluntary fund raising for local groups and charities in the St. Davids area.

This year, in addition to the other groups and causes, club members have decided that its main benefactor will be Ty Shalom House in St Davids.

For more information on the club and its activities see http://penknifeclub.co.uk.