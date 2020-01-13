FERRIES have been cancelled and there are warnings for people to stay safe as Storm Brendan hits Pembrokeshire.

Irish Ferries cancelled their sailing from Pembroke to Rosslare scheduled for 2.45pm today (Monday) as well as the 02.45am and 2.45pm sailings tomorrow (Tuesday).

The Stena sailings from Fishguard to Rosslare planned for 1.10pm and 11.45pm are also cancelled.

In the last hour gusts of wind have been recorded at 67.18 knots at St Ann's Head (77.3mph).

The Cleddau Bridge has been closed to high sided vehicles and travellers are urged to check the current status before travelling.

Torrential rain has also been reported across the county.

Lifesaving charity, the RNLI, is encouraging people to exercise extreme caution if visiting the shoreline, especially along exposed cliffs, seafronts and piers.

Chris Cousens, RNLI Regional Water Safety Lead for Wales said: ‘This rough weather could make visiting parts of the Welsh coastline treacherous and bring very dangerous sea conditions.

"Sadly, around 150 people lose their lives on British and Irish coasts each year and over half of these people didn’t plan on ever entering the water. Slips, trips and falls can be a major factor in these kinds of incidents."

If you see someone else in danger in the water, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard. If you have something that floats that they can hold on to, throw it to them.

Don’t go in the water yourself – too many people drown trying to save others.