COMMENTS are being sought on plans to revamp a Pembrokeshire skate park.

The facility overlooking Tenby's South Beach, built six years ago, is in line for a redesign and extension.

Tenby Jubilee Play and Skate Park Association have agreed on a design to put out for consultation and is working with Tenby Town Council on the scheme.

Said town clerk Andrew Davies: "Discussions took place with a variety of skate park providers and a number of options were considered before the association were in a position to agree the final proposal.

"Based on the space available, the project will see the removal of the basket swing, two picnic tables and a spinner from the section of play park directly adjacent to the existing streetscape skate facility. It is hoped that these can be relocated elsewhere within the play area.

"The fence between this area and the skate area will be removed and a new concrete floor laid to ensure free flow from the existing section to the new area.

"This will enable two 2.5 metre quarter pipes, a spine, a curved grind rail and a flat ramp to be installed."

Added association chair and deputy mayor, Cllr. Christine Brown: "It has taken quite a bit of time but we’re now happy with a design which incorporates a number of different elements.

"We feel it is the best that can be achieved within the space available to us and we hope everyone will support it going forward."

The association and the town council are currently consulting over the plans and welcome comments via email (tenbytowncouncil@btconnect.com) or through the council’s Facebook page.

The project will be financed through a combination of grant funding, Section 106 contributions, Tenby Town Council reserves and association fundraising.

The association is aiming for everything to be in place to enable the extension to be completed before the start of the schools’ summer holidays.