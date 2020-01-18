A CENTENARY of Country Markets is being celebrated in Pembrokeshire on Monday (January 20).

To mark the 100 years since the establishment of the markets - previously known as WI markets - the Pembrokeshire shareholders are organising an afternoon tea.

Old and new shareholders are invited to Lamphey Village Hall for the event between 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

There will be a chance to chat and reminisce about all the changes that have taken place over the years.

WI markets were started as outlets for surplus produce from members’ gardens and smallholdings, and allowed people to supplement their incomes. |Producers became shareholders by buying shares for one shilling (five pence).

There is a network of about 250 Country Markets across England and Wales, selling homemade baked goods, preserves, garden-grown fruit and vegetables, eggs, honey, plants and a wide variety of handmade crafts.

The organisation encourages the public to buy local, supporting the skills and talents of bakers, gardeners and craftspeople in a convivial atmosphere .

Although the last few years have seen several Pembrokeshire markets closing, there are still five thriving in the county - Pembroke, Tenby, Manorbier (in Jameston), Haverfordwest and St.Davids. .