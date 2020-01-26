Members of the public are being asked to get in touch if they have any information about a pony that went missing last night (Saturday).

The Appaloosa pony missing from Priory Farm Monkton along with two other horses and two other ponies.

The other animals have all been recovered but the Appaloosa is still missing. The new mum is currently nursing a foal and could be in distress without it.

Anyone with any information, who has seen or knows the whereabouts of this pony, should call Paul on 07951319707.