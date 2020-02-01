There were celebrations at Fishguard's Boots store last week as Hazel Davies celebrated four decades of working at the chemists.

Hazel started working at Boots in 1980, for the last thirty years she has worked as a registered technical dispenser in the store.

She was given flowers, gift vouchers and presents from management and staff and taken for lunch at The Golden Lion, Newport.

Pictured with Hazel are: store manager Alison Tobin, pharmacist Claire Stringer and registered technical dispenser Clare Evans.

