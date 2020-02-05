A Fishguard man has denied causing harassment, alarm or distress to his neighbour.

Liam Mayhew, of Garnlas, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, January 28.

Mayhew, 29, pleaded not guilty to using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Fishguard on January 13.

A trial date was listed for February 26 and Mayhew was released on bail with the conditions to stay at a Dan y Bryn address and not to contact the complainant.