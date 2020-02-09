A Milford Haven man has been ordered to pay £197 after police spotted cannabis on his coffee table.

Simon James Gutteridge, of Richard John Road, Milford Haven, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis resin when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, February 4.

Dennis Davies, prosecuting, said 0.2 grams of cannabis was found on a coffee table when a search warrant was executed at a Pembroke Dock property on September 11.

“It was a small amount of cannabis, with a street value of £2.”

Gutteridge, 36, told the police the Class B drug was for his own personal use and he had planned to smoke it.”

Mike Kelleher, defending, said: “It was a very small amount of cannabis.”

He added that Gutteridge had been looking for work in Devon, but returned to attend his court hearing.

“It really is a small amount, perhaps it might have been dealt with in a different way rather than coming to court.”

Magistrates fined Gutteridge £80 and ordered him to pay £85 costs plus a £32 surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.