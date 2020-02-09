An ambulance driver was threatened during a road rage incident outside Withybush hospital.

Justin Keith Holmes, of College Park, Neyland, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, February 4,

Holmes, 47, previously pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, intending to cause a woman harassment, alarm or distress at Withybush hospital.

Dennis Davies, prosecuting, said Holmes’ Seat Leon came to an abrupt stop in front of an ambulance which had just pulled into a bay outside Withybush hospital at around 4pm on September 14.

Holmes walked up to the ambulance as it reversed and hit the window.

Mr Davies said: “He was banging on the window so hard she thought it would break.”

Holmes then shouted and swore at the ambulance driver, stating she should learn how to drive the vehicle.

He added: “If you had hit my car with my kid in it - I would punch you in the face, you would be dead.”

The ambulance driver stated she was ‘extremely shaken and frightened’ by the incident, and was left feeling nervous when working alone.

Holmes claimed he knocked on the ambulance window because it had been driven badly, and denied any intention of using violence.

He stated the ambulance had caused him to veer and hit the kerb while he was on his way to visit his mother, who had been admitted to hospital earlier that day.

The court heard that Holmes was extremely remorseful for the distress caused.

Holmes, who represented himself, said: “I feel humiliated to be honest.”

Magistrates ordered Holmes to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and to pay £175 in costs and a surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “It was a nasty incident and was very frightening for anyone on the other side of your rage that day.”