Cannabis plants were seized from a Milford Haven man’s bedroom.

Marc Brummitt, of Robert Street, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, February 4.

Brummitt, 41, pleaded guilty to production of a Class B drug.

Dennis Davies, prosecuting, said police searched Brummitt’s flat, after speaking to him about an unrelated matter on April 3.

Hydroponic equipment was found in a bedroom, along with ten cannabis plants.

Brummitt admitted the drugs were his, and stated he smoked it daily for pain relief.

Mike Kelleher, defending, told the court that Brummitt broke his back in 2015 and self-medicated with cannabis rather than risk the side-effects of the strong painkillers he was prescribed.

“He decided the easiest and cheapest way of doing so, and of avoiding dealing with drug dealers, was to grow his own.”

Mr Kelleher added that the plants were very small and were not flowering.

“He is now back taking painkillers.”

The court heard Brummitt, who had a previous conviction for cannabis possession, was no longer smoking the drug.

Magistrates imposed a six-month community order with a five-day rehabilitation activity.

Brummitt was fined £120 and ordered to pay £170 in costs and a surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized plants.