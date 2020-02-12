Mrs A C Q Kerr

Neyland

Mrs Angela Catherine Quinn Kerr of Neyland Heights died on November 6 at Morriston Hospital, Swansea, aged 76.

A native of Sauchie, Scotland, Angela moved to Wales in 1972.

Angela carried out a variety of part time jobs but her main occupation was a devoted housewife and mother to her five children.

She was pre-deceased by her husband George in 2004 and her daughter Maggie.

The family left to mourn are: daughters Angie, Carol and Lesley. Son Jamie. Grandchildren Stuart, Sophie, Lauren, Kara, Georgie, Liam and Courtney. Great grandchildren Aliza, Joey, Thandi and Jaxxon, brother Alec, sister Clarice, son in law Paul (Maggie's husband), Angie's fiance John-Paul, Carol's fiance Paul and Jamie's partner Natalie.

The funeral service was held at St Clements Church, Neyland, on November 20. The Rev Alan Chadwick officiated. Interment followed at Honeyborough Cemetery.

The bearers were Jamie Kerr, Stuart Phillips, Paul Adams, John-Paul Leaf, Georgie Griffiths and Alec Nutt.

The funeral arrangements were carried out by Tom Newing and Sons Ltd, Milford Haven.

Mr S R Jenkins

Pennar

Mr Stephen Reginald Jenkins of Military Road, Pennar, Pembroke Dock, passed away at home on October 15 at the age of 67.

Having grown up in Cardigan, Steve joined the boy service of the armed forces at the age of 15, then man service at 17 and served 25 years including 1st RHA, recruiting Sheffield B 17 Regiment woolwich reaching the rank of W01 RSM, before settling in Pembroke Dock with his wife Helen and family.

Steve’s main interests included rugby, boating, fishing and golf.

Family left to mourn are wife Helen Jenkins; Son Chris and partner Amanda; daughter Tammy and husband Simeon; brothers Brian, George, Roger, and sister Cynthia.

Granddaughters Megan, Daisy, Cheyanne and great-granddaughter Esther.

The bearers were son Chris Jenkins, son-in-law Simeon Glenister, brothers-in-law Charlie Ansell, Kevin Daly and Titch Moseley, and nephew Andrew Waterman.

The funeral service was held at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narbeth, on October 30, which was well attended. The family thank everyone for their heartfelt wishes and cards they have received.

The officiating clergy was Rev John Morgan.

Donations if so desired for Help for Heroes and Withybush Hospital Cancer Day Care Unit Appeal c/o E.C Thomas and Son Funeral Directors, Main Street, Pembroke, SA71 4JS and Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narbeth, SA67 8QH.

S Thomas, MA

Lawrenny

Friday December 6 was an extremely moving day at the Church of St Caradog, Lawrenny, where some 250 people gathered to celebrate the life of Sally Thomas, described as sunny, generous and personally lovely, professionally a dedicated and gifted teacher, and all-round Pembrokeshire diamond.

Rev Anne Aldridge spoke movingly about the fun Sally brought to life during their university years in Nottingham, while Sally’s former boss and colleague Dr Siân Wyn Siencyn told of Sally’s working life as a dedicated, innovative teacher who was also a great friend. Paul Wilkinson read an account of Sally’s life which she had written herself with this day in mind, as prepared as ever.

Cancer didn’t define Sally. She said it was a devastating diagnosis, particularly when it returned and spread, but in some ways, she said, she felt ‘almost privileged’ to have had it, because without it there were so many brilliant women she would not have met - so many coffees, chats, lunches, walks and talks that would not have happened.

Cancer caused her life to slow down and this gave her time to enjoy her family, her friends and her life. She didn’t let anyone talk about ‘fighting cancer’, saying that a fight only creates winners and losers, and she did not lose. Life, she said, is a brilliant gift, not to be wasted. She lived her whole life to the full, she lived with cancer, often quite happily, she owned it. And her journey with cancer was an inspiration for the rest of us.

Sally Ann Thomas died on November 25 after 60 years packed with happy memories. How lucky to have had a wonderful upbringing, she said, with caring parents and a very special younger sister, Karen, (even though she admitted that perhaps she hadn’t always been the nicest big sister!).

Idyllic childhood holidays in Gwithian, Cornwall with her parents were repeated throughout her life with her own family and friends.

Passionate about her work, Sally was a dedicated and inspirational teacher in London and Pembrokeshire. An Early Years Specialist at Pembrokeshire College and later at the University of Wales Trinity St David, Sally was a hard-working champion of progressive innovations in children’s education, admired by students and colleagues alike. She loved her work and hugely appreciated the later support her ‘Trinity Family’ provided on her cancer journey.

Sally met Garry Thomas ‘the Welsh boy’, while they were both at university in Nottingham, fell in love and married in 1985. After a time in the south of England Garry and Sally moved to west Wales. Sally said that the first time she and Garry came down the long road into Lawrenny Village she loved the feel of it, looked about and felt immediately at home. So much so that they bought a plot of land and built a house there.

A bright light, she took full and enthusiastic part in village life, building strong friendships. Garry, Sally and their daughter Ffion have felt the strong arms of the Lawrenny community around them for many years, and especially this year as treatments became less effective, and Sally was given a limited time to live.

Sally had a talent for friendship and built strong bonds across the world. She was good at keeping in touch and her many friends appreciated this. People came from all quarters to join with Garry and Ffion in giving Sally a wonderful send-off.

This was the second time in six months that Lawrenny Church was filled with Sally’s friends. The first, much happier occasion, was the wedding of Ffion in June when friends from around the world came to join the fun, and Sally partied into the night.

It was the ‘Wonderful Withybush’, she said, that ensured she was well enough to get into the ˜Mother of the Bride’ dress she had bought six months before, and she looked wonderful. Sally always said her proudest achievement was Ffion, and she was delighted to see Ffion married to TJ on that sunny June Saturday.

While Sally knew the inevitable was coming, she continued to live life to the full with a trip to see the Northern Lights in Iceland at the beginning of the year, followed by two trips to her favourite Jam Pot Cafe in Cornwall in the autumn. She even managed an Extension Rebellion march (or wheelchair ride in her case) as she continued to explore and enjoy her extraordinary life.

After another spell at Withybush during November she came home with the unstinting support of the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home Foundation, and she was aware that time was short. Determined and still with plans for the weeks ahead, she died peacefully, with her family, in the home she loved.

Those of us lucky enough to have known Sally will remember her strong, brave spirit and joy for life. A life well-lived and an inspiration for us all.