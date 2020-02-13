ST DAVIDS Penknife Club made donations of £8,700 to local causes at its recent presentation evening held in St Davids RFC.

As well as giving away thousands of pounds the club received a cheque for £14,200 from Prostate Cymru ambassador and former Wales international footballer, Ian Walsh, who organised a charity golf day and dinner in aid of Prostate Cymru and the penknife club, who helped out on the day, last year.

From this the club made a £4,200 donation to Pembrokeshire Friends of Prostate Cancer Cymru for the sum of £4,200 handed over to John and Dot Williams; Derek and Judith Griffiths and Les James.

Members also gave out the money raised at the New Years Day swim and no shave November.

Porthmawr Surf Life Saving Club was given a £1000 donation, with many of the club's Nippers present to receive this, along with their coaches and parents.

A massive delegation from Ty Shalom House, accompanied by Boris the Bear, received £2,000. Shalom House is the penknife club's main recipient for this year and will receive a portion of funds raised at every event.

St Davids RNLI lifeboat crew was presented with a cheque for £500 towards their crew fund, represented to crew member and Mayor of St Davids, Cllr Mike Chant who and Robin Copley, deputy coxswains.

Finally, to commemorate the origins and the initial aims of the club, a cheque was presented to Pembrokeshire Riding for the Disabled which was the very first charity members raised funds for over 25 years ago.

Club members were also presented with a thank you from St Davids Browniesto say thanks for all the money raised.

The presentation evening also featured delicious food from Nicki and Elin and musical entertainment from We Made a Fish.

The next Penknife Club fundraisers will be a Valentine film night screening Grease, to be held in St Davids RFC. The Penknife Club pancake race will take place in St Davids on Shrove Tuesday.

For more information on the penknife club, contact stdavidspenknifeclub@gmail.com - or follow it on Facebook and via the website penknifeclub.co.uk.