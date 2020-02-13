A scaffolder who clocked up 101mph has been warned it was ‘like driving a bullet’.

Liam Anthony Finnegan, of Hayston View, Johnston, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, February 3, having previously pleaded guilty to speeding.

Finnegan, 31, admitted driving a BMW at 101mph in a 60mph limit on the A40 at Toch Hill, Haverfordwest, on September 2.

The court heard he previously held a clean driving licence.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said a driving ban would have ‘serious ramifications’ on Finnegan, who had a HGV licence and worked for the family’s scaffolding business.

“If he loses his licence today than his father will have to sack him. He cannot be carried.

“His father says he would have to be made redundant in order to employ someone who is able to drive for the company.”

Mr Webb added that there was little traffic on the road at the time of the offence, and Finnegan was overtaking.

“It’s a powerful vehicle. He was concentrating on the overtaking manoeuvre and his eyes were on the road.

“Speed can increase quite quickly when you are driving a powerful car, and that’s what happened here.

“He knows that he should not have done it and should have taken more care. There are no aggravating features.”

Magistrates fined Finnegan £599 and added six penalty points to his licence.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £59 surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “You were very, very close to getting disqualified. There was no reason on earth why anyone should be doing 101mph anywhere.

“Had there been an accident there would have been a fatality. It’s like driving a bullet.”