A DRIVER who got his articulated lorry stuck on a narrow Haverfordwest street after following his sat nav has admitted driving without due care and attention.

Patryk Krzystof Pawlikowski drove past a sign stating that Tower Hill was not suitable for heavy goods vehicles before getting his lorry wedged, damaging a house in the process.

Tower Hill was closed for around four hours by police until the vehicle could be safely moved on August 8, 2019.

Pawlikowski, 24, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention by post and his case was heard at Llanelli Magistrates Court on Wednesday, February 12.

The charge read: "He proceeded along Tower Hill that is a narrow, steep street with a sharp bend. At the entrance to the street there is a sign clearly noting that the street is unsuitable for Heavy Goods Vehicles. The defendant did not comply with the traffic sign.

"As his vehicle negotiated the sharp bend his vehicle collided with a house and became stuck. As a result, damage was caused to masonry and a window of the house. Damage was also caused to the trailer of the defendant's vehicle."

Pawlikowski, of Duchess Road, Bedford, was fined £80 and had six penalty points placed on his licence. He must also pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £32.