A suspected drink-driver could not be bothered to provide a breath sample, a court has heard.

Heidi Gibby, of Hamilton Close, Pennar, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis during an investigation when she appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, February 4.

Dennis Davies, prosecuting, said police responded to a report of a suspected drink-driver who had left the local rugby club on January 19.

Gibby’s car was spotted leaving a car park at without its lights on and pull out onto London Road, Pembroke Dock.

Officers called at her home at 11.30pm and Gibby, 39, was arrested after refusing to provide a breath sample three times.

She was taken to Haverfordwest police station where she refused to give a specimen.

When asked if she had a medical reason for not providing she stated: “I can’t be arsed.”

Gibby then blew into the machine, but not hard enough to register a reading.

The court heard she had no previous convictions.

Katy Hanson, defending, said: “She is extremely sorry to be appearing before the court. She is very emotional about it and fully recognises the seriousness of the situation she has put herself in.

“She has never behaved in such a way before and can’t explain what happened that evening.”

Miss Hanson added that recent months had been particularly difficult for Gibby and she had been drinking more than usual as a result.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and banned Gibby from driving for 17 months.

She was ordered to pay £175 in costs and a surcharge.