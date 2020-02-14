Mr L D J Llewellyn

Saundersfoot

(formerly Wisemans Bridge)

Lyndon Derek John Llewellyn, of Incline Way, Saundersfoot (formerly of Wisemans Bridge) died at home on October 21. He was 67.

A native of Wisemans Bridge, Lyndon worked as an inspection engineer in the oil industry working in the UK, Denmark and South Africa.

His main interests were history, quizzes, crosswords, fishing from his boat and travel.

Lyndon adored his grandchildren Kennedy and Alexa and was extremely proud of his children Jodi and Jonathan. He was a Director along with Jonathan, of The Kookaba, Saundersfoot.

The family left to mourn: Jodi & Chris Reid – daughter & son-in-law; Jonathan – son; Kennedy & Alexa – granddaughters; Wendy & Dawn – sisters and their families.

The funeral service was held at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth on November 12 where friends and family from as far afield as Australia attended.

Mr Mike Ashbridge conducted the service

Donations, if so desired for Wales Air Ambulance c/o E.C. Thomas & Son, Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth who carried out the funeral.

Susan Pile

Haverfordwest

SUSAN Pile was born Susan Round in Scarborough in 1934. After leaving school she went to Ilkley College where she learnt to teach domestic science and housecrafts.

Susan met John in Whitby and married him in 1956. Through John’s work they lived in Peterborough, Thorne, Brecon and Oakengates.

John left F W Woolworths and they settled down in Pembrokeshire, buying their own retail business (County Stores) in Market Street, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire in 1966.

During her lifetime Susan had many interests including joining John in his passion for motorcycling, boating, flying and photography. She undertook pottery, art, woodwork and craft classes.

In her younger days she played tennis, golf, excelled at sprinting and went scuba-diving.

Susan was a member of Ladies Circle and Inner Wheel for many years. During this time, she loved to be involved in the cabarets and shows.

In later life she was involved with Greyhound Rescue Wales, attended Prendergast School to help with the youngsters reading, and recorded the ‘Talking Newspaper’ for Pembrokeshire Blind.

She leaves two children, Katrina and Alex, son-in-law Greg Pitches, daughter-in-law Pamela Pile and grandson Christopher Pile.