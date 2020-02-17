A PIECE of street theatre, Pembrokeshire children and protesters joined the global climate strike on Friday, February 14.

Protestors met outside County Hall to first set up a living tableau, demonstrating their concern about the lack of money allocated in Pembrokeshire County Council's budget to tackling climate change.

A group from Extinction Rebellion then met with officers inside County Hall to discuss the council's commitment to the climate emergency while children and their parents demonstrated outside.

"Pembrokeshire County Council has set up a climate working group addressing five areas," said Extinction Rebellion member, Tom Moses.

"Behaviour change is the biggie that's what's really needed now, given the emergency that we are facing. Pembrokeshire County Council has done quite a lot of work tweaking things, but it's all tweaking internal stuff.

"The science is clear about this. Carbon dioxide levels are rising and need to be cut by 80 percent to come back to safe limits."

He said that the group was concerned that money had not been specifically allocated in the council's draft budget to tackle climate change or appoint someone to co-ordinate climate change action.

Young protestors braved the weather and missed school to draw attention to the climate emergency.

"We want to make our point about how the earth is dying and we want to make a point about climate change and show people it actually exists," said Noah Southwell from Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi.

"We've come to save our planet," added keen beach cleaner, Chloe Willis from Golden Grove School.

Other protests on Friday included a playground heart made by pupils at Tenby Church in Wales Primary School.

Pupils there were supporting the climate strike protest in Carmarthen spearheaded by nine-year-old Tenby twins Lucia and Elsie Beck.