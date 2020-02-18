A Pembroke Dock man has elected to face a cannabis production charge at crown court.

James Harwood, of St Teilos Road, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, February 11.

Harwood, 60, pleaded not guilty to producing a quantity of cannabis at Pembroke Dock between September 1 and October 31.

Magistrates accepted jurisdiction to hear the case, but Harwood elected to be tried at crown court.

He was released on unconditional bail to appear at Swansea crown court on March 13.