FIRST Cymru has confirmed that it will be dropping its 348 bus service which runs from Monkton to Haverfordwest.

The service will cease on March 29 but members of the Monkton community are not happy.

One resident who relies on the service to get to Withybush Hospital expressed her concerns to the Western Telegraph.

Gail Brady, who is disabled, said that once the service ends, she will have no way to get to her appointments and added that many other people will find themselves in a similar situation.

A petition may also be set up to try and get First Cymru to change their minds.

She said: “They are keeping the Milford bus and that means that we would have to get the Milford bus to Pembroke to catch the Tenby bus to Haverfordwest. It’s not fair on us.”

A spokesperson for First Cymru said: “First Cymru can confirm that it has notified the Traffic Commissioner and the Council of its intention to deregister service 348, which operates between Haverfordwest and Monkton via Johnston and Pembroke Dock, from Sunday, March 29.

“Across the section between Monkton, Pembroke & Pembroke Dock we are better matching the number of journeys available with level of usage.

“It’s important to note that no bus stop is left without a bus service as a result of our intention to withdraw Service 348, and that Service 356 will continue to serve Monkton, Pembroke and Pembroke Dock.

“First will use the freed-up resources to extend Service 349 beyond Tenby to Saundersfoot and Kilgetty from Easter. We are confident passengers will welcome with this improvement.”