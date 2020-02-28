The Dingle

Wiseman’s Bridge

Price guide £390,000

This spacious, detached, three-bed bungalow enjoys an elevated off-road setting near the Pembrokeshire coast path with its own woodland, large established garden and small stream.

It is bordered by National Trust-owned pasture land and enjoys rural wooded views towards Saundersfoot.

It stands in large mature gardens extending to about two thirds of an acre including a bluebell wood and ancient oak trees. It has ample parking on a generous driveway, a garage, lawns and shrubberies, greenhouses and a productive vegetable and fruit garden.

A PV solar panel array on the roof also takes advantage of its southerly aspect and provides an income from electricity generation.

It is only minutes away from the popular beaches of Amroth and Wiseman’s Bridge and of course the delightful seaside village and beach at Saundersfoot.

Internally there is scope for upgrading and the flexible space offers many options. Its large double-glazed windows and high ceilings give a light and airy feel to this home.

It has a large L-shaped living room which leads to a delightful large modern kitchen and dining room enjoying windows on three sides, utility room, bathroom, cloakroom/WC and three good-sized bedrooms.

It has a spacious loft and subject to the necessary consents this could be expanded into further bedroom and/or living space.

Semi-circular steps ascend from the drive to the front terrace with lovely views south and west over the wooded Pleasant Valley and Saundersfoot beyond.

To the side of the house are a wood store and two greenhouses as well as edged vegetable beds growing a variety of produce from strawberries to potatoes.

doorsteps.co.uk

0208 012 8566

dingle.doorsteps@gmail.com