The Glen

Jeffreyston

nr Tenby

Offers around £325,000

An imposing detached house offering spacious accommodation, parking and garage with land and rural views, The Glen was built circa 1960 and has some fine features including 10 feet high ceilings.

The accommodation would be ideal for a growing family, perhaps incorporating three generations.

The house would perhaps benefit from some periodic upgrading and offers generous family size accommodation briefly comprising: a sizeable entrance hall, two large sitting rooms, kitchen/diner, utility/store and an outside wc off the kitchen.

To the first floor there are five sizeable bedrooms, all doubles and bathroom with a separate WC.

To the outside there is off-road pull-in parking to front, with ornamental double gates provide access to a tarmac driveway offering ample further parking and deep lawned front garden with various specimen trees and shrubs.

To the rear there is a tandem garage with up and over door, side window plus access to workshop/stores.

From the rear garden, there is access to the paddock. This slopes gently down to south and west. It has been used productively – vegetable cultivation plus soft fruit bushes and fruit trees etc. There is vehicle access gate off the side lanean aluminium greenhouse and block shed.

Guy Thomas

01646 682342

guythomas.com