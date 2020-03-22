The chief medical officer for Wales has confirmed seven more deaths due to the coronavirus today (Sunday, March 22).

The Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Dr Frank Atherton, said: “It is with deep sadness I can confirm a further seven deaths of patients in Wales who tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“This takes the number of deaths in Wales to 12.

“My thoughts are with their families and friends, and I ask that their privacy is respected at this very sad time.”

Five of the deaths were in the Royal Gwent Hospital, one in Nevill Hall and one in Prince Charles Hospital. All were in the high-risk category, either over-70 or with underlying health conditions. No further detail is available at this stage.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “The Chief Medical Officer has today (22 March) confirmed the death of seven patients in Wales who had tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Public Health Wales offer our sincere condolences to families and friends affected.

“These deaths did not all happen overnight, but have occurred in the past week.

“12 people in Wales who tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have now died.

“The Chief Medical Officer has confirmed that further details will not be confirmed until next of kin have been informed. We ask those reporting on the situation to respect patient confidentiality.”

From Monday 23 March, the Chief Medical Officer will not be making announcements about deaths related to Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Wales.

The information will instead be published as part of the Public Health Wales daily update at www.phw.nhs.wales