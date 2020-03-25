CORONAVUS-inspired graffiti which has appeared in Pembrokeshire has 'appalled and disgusted' people.

The words 'corona' and 'no one can save us now' - together with other images - have been daubed on two walls in Tenby.

"This is not the work of a group of budding 'Banksys', but wanton acts of criminal damage," said Tenby's town clerk, Andrew Davies.

The graffiti is at Tenby's skatepark, above the South Beach, and a shelter on the former amusement arcade site on the zig-zag leading down to the North Beach. It appeared over the last weekend.

This is the second outbreak of graffiti in the resort within weeks.

Last month, police received six reports of spray-paint criminal damage on buildings and a vehicle, focusing on the worlds Gay Squad Tenby or #gst.

Mr Davies said: "Tenby Town Council has been appalled and disgusted by the recent spate of graffiti attacks on public and private property in the town.

"This is not the work of a group of budding 'Banksys', but wanton acts of criminal damage, and we are aware that the police are actively pursuing some promising leads in relation to finding the culprits.

"Graffiti vandalism is not a victimless crime, it takes up valuable time and resources that the police, and the town and county councils, could better employ elsewhere, particularly under current circumstances."

