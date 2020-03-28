HAVING already turned away over 200 motorists prior to the weekend, police in Pembrokeshire have been continuing their patrols.

On Saturday, March 28, officers visited Laugharne, Pendine, Amroth, Wisemans Bridge, Saundersfoot, Abereiddy, Whitesands, St Davids, Sandy Haven and Nolton Haven.

The Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit (RPU) said on their Twitter page that all areas were very quiet at the time and thanked everybody for sticking to the governments warnings to stay at home.

They had also been doing patrols on the A477 at the border between Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire which they also said was quiet.