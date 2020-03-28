A MILFORD Haven man, trapped in the Indian resort of Goa, has spoken of the desperate plight and fear of violence faced by Brits trapped during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The entire Indian subcontinent has been in lockdown since an announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 23, leaving people like 44-year-old Barry Jon in a precarious position where they fear for their safety.

Seasoned traveller Barry, who has been wintering in Keri, Goa since January 17, launched an impassioned plea for help for him and other Brits to get back home, describing situations of people being ‘bamboo massaged’ [hit with sticks] as they went to try and collect food.

He posted on Facebook: “Please help get our people home. This is a war zone now. No food and very tense situations. People are being beaten. There are children here. Stay safe out there.”

Speaking to the Western Telegraph, Barry stressed his love of the Goanese people: “It’s a great place, an amazing place, and great people.

“There’s violence, naturally these are local people here who are very concerned [about the spread of coronavirus], and they see us as what’s disturbing their peace; there’s a lot of hostility, it’s natural because they want to get their place back to normal.

“Now the threat, and the lockdown, is making it very hard for them, and extremely hard for us; I’m totally isolated now.

“I have food for now, more than that I can’t tell you.”

He added: “There are many other people out there, but they are not anywhere near where I am.

“I haven’t seen the violence myself but I’m afraid to go out, I’m a foreigner now; that kind of stuff you can’t predict.

“I don’t think just about me, this is about a lot of people, I’m just a part of it; it’s huge. There’s a lot of people that are freaked out, there’s a lot of British people and they are freaked; there’s a lot of real good people here, a lot of elderly British and retired.”

One of the many people raising Barry’s plight at home was Sara Comery, who said: “He’s the best friend, so calm and kind, he would give you his last penny to help you, and adores his sons; hated seeing him so stressed that’s not like him.”