PATIENT Watchdog Hywel Dda Community Health Council (CHC) is asking the public to get in touch with their views during the coronavirus emergency.

Chair of the CHC, Mansell Bennett, said:

"We know NHS colleagues are working flat out at the moment and doing an incredible job for which we're all grateful, but when the NHS is responding to an emergency, there can be oversights or problems that health board managers may not be aware of.

"People may also want to tell us about fantastic care in difficult circumstances and are not sure how to pass that on.

"We are in regular contact with health board managers and we'll communicate the issues that need attention alongside the positives that people want to share."

CHCs have stopped all NHS visiting and face-to-face contact with the public but are still working to represent them.

"At the moment, most people using the NHS are seeking care or treatment for illnesses or problems unrelated to coronavirus," said Mr Bennett.

"We're seeing all sorts of necessary urgent changes, whether it's at your GP, local pharmacy or in hospitals.

"Understandably, people may feel that they're bothering the NHS unnecessarily when they see services at full stretch on the news.

"f you have views or concerns please feel free to fill in our online survey or get in contact by phone, email or via social media."

The survey and further contact details can be accessed via the CHC website www.wales.nhs.uk/sitesplus/904/Home.