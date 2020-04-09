POLICE have stopped some 200 vehicles on the main A40 road into Pembrokeshire this morning, April 9, during the ongoing lockdown rules.

Police and council officers will be conducting high visibility patrols in Pembrokeshire over the Easter weekend to ensure motorists are only making essential journeys.

Carmarthenshire Roads Policing Unit said: “Covid 19 checks on the A40 at St Clears this morning. Approximately 200 vehicles stopped, with a handful turned around for non-essential journeys.

“The vast majority were only out because they absolutely needed to be. #StayAtHome #ProtectTheNHS.”

Dyfed-Powys Police’s Superintendent Ross Evans warned: “Travelling to Pembrokeshire this Easter for a holiday means you are likely to be stopped and fined. Checkpoints are in place. Thank you to all staff, partners, our NHS teams and the good people of Pembrokeshire for the huge team effort.”