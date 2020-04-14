Pembrokeshire residents have been thanked for playing their part in the fight against coronavirus.

In his latest update on the pandemic, Pembrokeshire County Council Leader, Councillor David Simpson, thanked the county’s communities for staying at home over the Easter weekend.

He said: “Last week I reinforced the message, which was - and still is - stay at home and help stop the virus spreading.

“I appreciate that this extended lockdown will be difficult. However, we need to continue as directed in order to beat this pandemic. I am very aware that we are all making sacrifices, I thank you all. Please stay strong and stay safe.

“I am also aware that businesses and individuals are changing their ways to tackle the crisis.

“People are at home making scrub bags and headbands for NHS nurses; local shops are offering home delivery services and volunteers are coming forward all the time. This is all positive and highlights how we can all collectively do our bit.”

Cllr Simpson added: “Community spirit is vital, even more so now and this gives me an opportunity to remind everyone about Pembrokeshire County Council’s fantastic Community Hub.”

The Community Hub is a one-stop shop, established for people seeking help with tasks such as shopping (as a result of self-isolation).

It can provide help to those in need and wanting to volunteer, and assist those involved in community support groups, co-ordinating volunteer efforts in their communities, and looking for help, advice or guidance.

For more information email communitycovid19@pembrokeshire.gov.uk, or call 01437 776301.

Cllr Simpson said: “I would also like to take this opportunity to personally thank all our waste and recycling gangs who continue to collect your kerbside collections.

“Can I request that if you see them in your street, please shout out a big “thank you” to them or give then a wave as they are passing. They would really appreciate your support.

“Remember: stay strong, stay at home and stay safe. Thank you.”

For the latest information on coronavirus visit the Public Health Wales website phw.nhs.wales/topics/latest-information-on-novel-coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-resources/