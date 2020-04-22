A VOLUNTEER scheme in North Pembrokeshire has been highlighted on S4C's Heno programme as an example of how village communities are supporting each other during the coronavirus lockdown.

Set up by Cllr John Davies with the support of over 60 volunteers, the scheme centres on Cilgerran's Siop y Pentre - the village shop and post office run by Nia Morris.

"Before the lockdown, we issued 1,200 leaflets to the community to let them know about the shop's new home delivery service and giving them a single point of contact," said John.

"Volunteers work on a rota to deliver groceries and newspapers to between 40 and 50 residents a day, seven days a week. There's also a biker prescription delivery group in Cardigan who we've linked up with, and residents looking out for other people's welfare.

"People are worried and understandably so. We're hoping to reduce this worry by being there for them, bringing them their groceries and newspapers, supporting and listening to them, and I have to say the response has been amazing."

He said the scheme is one of many in Pembrokeshire set up in various communities and praised all those involved in setting them up and volunteering to support them.

Details of such schemes are available on the Community Coordination Hub, run by Pembrokeshire County Council, PAVS and Delta Wellbeing staff.

This is a central point to access support, information and practical help and can be found at pembrokeshire.gov.uk/coronavirus-covid-19-community-information/community-hub.

The Hub is open Monday to Friday between 8am and 6pm and 10am-2pm at weekends and can be contacted on 01437 776301 or by emailing communitycovid19@pembrokeshire.gov.uk

The Heno film can be seen on the Heno S4C Facebook page.